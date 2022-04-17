Vladimir Putin must be stopped

Vladimir Putin appears to be a man without a conscience. In what world is it okay for decent people to allow mass slaughter and destruction to go on unabated? The free nations of the world should ask themselves, “Is this who we really are?” Imagine someone shooting and killing your family before your eyes. The perpetrator allows you to live so the horror of his deed doesn’t go to waste. Imagine your preteen daughter being gang raped by soldiers in your presence. Imagine your small children lying dead at your feet after an explosion.