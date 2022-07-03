Veterans, sign up for September Honor Flight

Cedar Valley Honor Flights will now be accepting applications from veterans who live in the following counties: Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Benton, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Grundy and Tama. Any veteran who served between 1941 and 1975 is eligible to fly with us to Washington, D.C. Applications online at Cedar Valley Honor Flights.org. We have seats available for the Sept. 21 flight. It's something all eligible vets need to do. Questions? Call Craig White (319) 215-7104. The trip is something you will cherish the rest of your life. God bless and see you in September.