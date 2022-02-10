 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Veterans, sign up for Honor Flight today

Are you a veteran who served between 1941-1975? If so it's time you get your application in to take an Honor Flight. Don't wait until you're unable to because of a health issue. Now is the time to fly with fellow vets to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials and spend a day with others who have served. You'll never forget the day. So now go online to Cedar Valley Honor Flights fill out the vets application and send it in. For questions call Frank at (319) 830-8807 or Whitey at (319) 215-7104. See you in May or September. God Bless and thanks for serving.

Craig White, Evansdale

 

