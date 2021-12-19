Veterans should denounce Trump, defend Constitution

When I was 17, I took an oath to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

I took that oath seriously.

I still do.

You see, our Constitution is extremely important.

Our Constitution establishes our government. It divides power with the states and guarantees our individual freedoms and rights.

Without it, we are lost.

After former President Trump lost the election, he began a campaign to destroy our democratic institutions and Constitution.

To this day, he tells anyone who will listen the Big Lie that he really won.

There is no proof that the election was sabotaged.

Biden won fair and square.

Former President Trump's actions to overthrow our government and remain illegally in power were treasonous.

This is a fact.

I am calling on my brother and sister veterans to denounce Trump and those who perpetuate the Big Lie.

If we destroy our Constitution, all the sacrifices made by our fellow veterans become meaningless.

Remember the fallen. Remember your oaths. Please support and defend our freedoms by protecting our Constitution.

Jon Foote, Waterloo

