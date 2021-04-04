Today, March 29, our Nation commemorates National Vietnam War Veterans Day on its 50th anniversary. There are several virtual events, live webcasts and 2021 traveling wall schedules posted to help us remember and respect the nine million American men and women – more than six million of whom are living today – who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during our involvement in Vietnam from November 1, 1955 to May 7, 1975."

I received a copy of VA News yesterday, which contained the reminder quoted above. I was surprised there was no mention of this in the The wcfCourier. I am certainly grateful for the change in attitudes that existed 50 years ago. Recently, a server in a local restaurant informed me that the mindset of the 1960s toward service women and men and the Vietnam war is now discussed in classrooms. One of my greatest lessons while in the U.S. Navy? We all had one another's back. Period! Regardless of race, birth place, neighborhood, etc. It just didn't matter. We counted on our shipmates and other military personnel from all walks of life. Thank you, all!