 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Day
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Veterans Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

 

Today, March 29, our Nation commemorates National Vietnam War Veterans Day on its 50th anniversary. There are several virtual events, live webcasts and 2021 traveling wall schedules posted to help us remember and respect the nine million American men and women – more than six million of whom are living today – who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during our involvement in Vietnam from November 1, 1955 to May 7, 1975."

I received a copy of VA News yesterday, which contained the reminder quoted above. I was surprised there was no mention of this in the The wcfCourier. I am certainly grateful for the change in attitudes that existed 50 years ago. Recently, a server in a local restaurant informed me that the mindset of the 1960s toward service women and men and the Vietnam war is now discussed in classrooms. One of my greatest lessons while in the U.S. Navy? We all had one another's back. Period! Regardless of race, birth place, neighborhood, etc. It just didn't matter. We counted on our shipmates and other military personnel from all walks of life. Thank you, all! 

John Shephard

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A compromise on the bottle bill
Letters

A compromise on the bottle bill

I was glad to learn from The Courier's front-page story March 21 that the Iowa Legislature is making serious progress on updating the beverage…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News