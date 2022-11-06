Veterans a big part of renewable energy workforce

After a decade of service in the U.S. Coast Guard, it was important to me to use the values and skills I learned in uniform in my civilian career: teamwork, accountability, leadership, dedication, and stewardship to name a few. During the month of November -- Military Family Appreciation Month -- I am thankful that industries are recognizing the unique perspective and abilities that veterans have to offer. One of those industries is renewable energy.

Employing more than 5,000 Iowans, the renewable energy industry is a major employer in the Hawkeye State, particularly in the veteran community. The clean energy industry hires veterans at a rate higher than most other industries, with an estimated 33,959 U.S. veterans in wind, solar, storage, and transmission across the United States.

The service of a veteran doesn’t end after they’re discharged. Their commitment to their nation and communities remains for a lifetime, and it’s certainly true in Iowa’s clean energy workforce. I am happy to know that the renewable energy industry is dedicated to the success of my fellow veterans. Thank you all for your service, and happy Veterans Day.

Rob Green, Cedar Falls