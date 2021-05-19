Vaccines don't have official FDA approval yet

The FDA has not “officially” approved any of the COVID-19 vaccines. It has granted “emergency use authorization” only. The FDA website says that “under an EUA, in an emergency, the FDA makes a product available to the public based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence that would be needed for FDA approval or clearance.”

President Biden claims that getting vaccinated is a “patriotic duty.” But are citizens being unpatriotic if they wish to see “all the evidence” before they commit to getting vaccinated?

We all want to reach herd immunity, to have the virus behind us. But the notion that citizens who are reluctant to be vaccinated are somehow not fulfilling their “patriotic duty” smacks of virtue signaling at its worst.

My own vaccination decision was based on the fear of infection, together with hospitalization and death rates for individuals in my age group. I thought the potential benefit outweighed the risk. But there is nothing unreasonable about a citizen’s desire to wait for “official” FDA approval before making that decision. Mr. President, if you think vaccine hesitancy is unwarranted, then win the skeptics over with a compelling argument.

John Kearney, Waterloo

