Vaccine passports part of a dark agenda

The G-7 central bankers and “stakeholder capitalists” behind the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” must collapse America to “Build Back Better”: A cashless economy paired to a “social credit” system like implemented in China. Vaccine passports are crucial to the agenda.

If delta and omicron are so deadly then why does Africa, one of the least COVID vaccinated nations in the world, have far fewer cases and hospitalizations than the most vaccinated nations?

In December 2021, and claiming a 97% COVID vaccination rate, Cornell University reported 903 COVID cases, a majority in fully vaccinated individuals. Between Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 20, 2022, Indiana health officials reported 277 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths of those fully vaccinated.

In January 2022, the CEO of OneAmerica insurance company revealed overall mortality is up 40% from pre-pandemic levels among people ages 18-64; and the majority of claims are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

How to create a health crisis: Use discredited PCR testing and increase tests during winter to increase cases. Professionally harass honest physicians treating patients with peer-reviewed and proven effective, early treatment options. Allow the media to generate widespread hysteria.

COVID vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission. Vaccine passports make zero sense.

Jeffery Fishels, Cedar Falls

