Considering multiple administrations and congresses since 1970, just one president arose from the business world; the same president that visited North Korea, looked them in the eye with a firm handshake (no bows/fist bumps); the only president saving taxpayers billions on defense contracts; the only president to discipline NATO and countless leeches of taxpayer treasure; the only one gifting his salary to charitables, and tellingly, the only president assaulted by seven relentless years of political persecution and character assassination by the Deep State's rabidly biased media, who programmed passive Americans to hate him for 7+ years while completely ignoring any policy effectiveness. And that's precisely what yielded the Biden/Harris train wreck.