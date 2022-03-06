 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Use the brain that God gave you

A loving God has given us a brain, two eyes and two ears; let’s use them. Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland secretary, told reporters that the border was secure but behind him thousands of people and drugs were coming in illegally. President Joe Biden told U.S. citizens and friends in Afghanistan he would never leave them behind. A few months later hundreds of them just hope they can make it through another day. Many of our schools have been teaching some form of “critical race theory" and other ideologies that divide us but denying it until they were caught. The Democrats/socialists are still complaining about the “insurrection of Jan. 6." There are hundreds of cameras in the Capitol building. Why won’t the Democrats in charge show us the footage so we can all see for ourselves what really happened.

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

 

