Use Iowa's surplus to fix state's infrastructure

Why do we have such a surplus of funds when we have the most bridges needing repair in the nation? Why can't we use some of that money to repair and maintain the housing for the park rangers in our state parks? Why is there a problem with updating the Iowa Historical Library in Des Moines? These all could be repaired with the extra funds and make our state a leader. Our taxes that were collected in the past few years should have been used to maintain these items instead of building up a huge balance that is doing no one any good. When my house needs a new roof, or my car needs maintenance, I spend my money to repair it. The state should be doing the same with our tax dollars instead of reducing the amount collected. Spend it on maintenance of our infrastructure instead of reducing the income tax, which will benefit the wealthy more than the lower income people. Reducing that state sales tax would help all of us. Everyone pays that.