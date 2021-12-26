 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Use Black's Building to house the homeless

  • 0
LTE

Just an idea, Is the Black's Building vacant? I was wondering if it could be used for the homeless this winter. The rooms could be cleaned up and provide shelter for them. No one left in the cold.

Kim Freeman, Cedar Falls

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden turns his back on farmers

Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, far…

Fear mongering on COVID

Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News