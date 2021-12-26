Use Black's Building to house the homeless

Just an idea, Is the Black's Building vacant? I was wondering if it could be used for the homeless this winter. The rooms could be cleaned up and provide shelter for them. No one left in the cold.
Kim Freeman, Cedar Falls
Just an idea, Is the Black's Building vacant? I was wondering if it could be used for the homeless this winter. The rooms could be cleaned up and provide shelter for them. No one left in the cold.
Kim Freeman, Cedar Falls
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
When I was 17, I took an oath to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Callous comment
Callous comment
Christmas wishes and a great 2022 is what I'm hoping for all of our citizens this holiday season. On Dec. 24, 1969, I got home from my tour of…
It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, far…
Several states are passing laws restricting abortion. There is increasing pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973…
The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…
The City Council’s censure of Margaret Klein is scary. All council members present voted yes? Waterloo is the only city in Iowa with this new …
As Republican leaders ramp up their pitch to eliminate the state income tax, Iowans need to remember two things. First, we all pay our taxes f…
How much danger is U.S. democracy in because of Trump’s lies and Trumpublican collaboration? Here are some examples:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.