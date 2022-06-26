US slipping into obscurity

We have gone from a constitutional republic to a regime of revolving cities. We have less freedom with each passing year. Like a signpost to the coming reign of terror. The cancel culture is everywhere. At the G-7 Summit, “Dr. Jill” Biden had to lead her husband like a child. In 1961, when we were young and vigorous, our Democratic leader was to. Now a feeble nation is technically led by the oldest man to ever serve as president.

We can’t defend our borders, our history (including monuments to past greatness) or our streets. Our cities have become anarchist playgrounds.

How do nations slip from greatness to obscurity? Accumulating massive debt far beyond their ability to repay, refusing to guard their borders, surrendering control of their cities to mob rule, allowing indoctrination of the young, moving from a republican form of government to an oligarchy, losing national identity, abandoning faith and family -- the bulwarks of social order. The four main impactors of society are the media, taxpayer-provided education, judicial system and the political arena. What direction will we see?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

