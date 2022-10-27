US Senate race no pig in a poke situation

Iowans voting for U.S. senator do not have a "buy a pig in a poke" situation.

Neither candidate is an unknown quantity. Sen. Grassley has a tried and tested legislative record supporting the beliefs and values of a majority of Iowans. By his voting record, he has demonstrated this commitment: pro-life; pro-energy independence; pro-police and justice for all; pro-legal immigration; pro-border security; pro-ethanol and agriculture; pro-fairness for all.

Furthermore, Grassley's seniority in the Senate is an advantage for both Republicans and Democrats. Because of his willingness to work across the aisle, and his stature on the judiciary, finance, budget, and agriculture committees, as well as the joint committee on taxation, Sen. Grassley is in a position to protect Iowa's interests.

Also, with Franken, the voter is not faced with a "pig in a poke" situation. Though he has no legislative record to examine, his public comments and his commitment to the Biden policies helps us know there would be no surprises if he were elected. It is likely that he would support open borders; abortion up to the time of birth; multi-trillion spending to remake America into a socialist society; promote critical race theory in our schools, etc.

In either case, we voters must have our eyes open to see the size, shape and quality of the "pig" we are buying.

The Rev. Duane Lindberg, Waterloo