No amount of money, arms or personnel sent to Ukraine will alter that war’s outcome -- a bloody stalemate, leaving a devastated land and people. The winners? Arms manufacturers and undertakers. Oh, and China.

Who seriously believes the current propaganda that this a war to “preserve democracy?” Ukraine has never seriously known democracy, either as a Soviet appendage or as an independent nation state. It has long been known for its abysmally corrupt governments, and as being the money laundering capital of Eurasia, where funds go to disappear only to reappear as bribery money to underwrite dark interests around the globe. While Putin is no Mr. Rogers, Ukraine’s Zelensky is certainly no George Washington.

Peoples of both Russia and Ukraine worked generations to recover from Hitler’s attempt to obliterate them. Military assistance came too late to prevent this conflict. Our pretend Monopoly dollars are merely extending a senseless, unwinnable war of attrition. Carthaginians once said of the Romans: “They make a desert, and call it peace.” Let’s not behave like the ancients. This proxy war has come to resemble a grotesque, barbaric cock fight, while we bystanders cheer it on. America has no dog in this hunt. Count me out.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo