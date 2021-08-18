 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US had no business being in Afghanistan
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

US had no business being in Afghanistan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Afghanistan, located smack-dab between the East and West, has been repeatedly attacked from all sides throughout history, always without success. In recent times the English tried to invade and control this country. Then Russia invaded and pursued a long war that also did not succeed.

After the 9/11 attack in 2001, President Bush quickly responded by declaring war on Afghanistan ... never mind that none of the 9/11 attackers were from there; 15 from Saudi Arabia, two from Arab Emirates, one from Lebanon, and one from Egypt. And, on the false report that Iraq had "weapons of mass destruction" (none ever found) Bush also sent our troops into Iraq to fight for years.

Eventually, President Obama was able to locate and kill Osama Bin Laden, then found living with his family in Pakistan, not Afghanistan. In 2014, President Obama ended "major" combat operations in Afghanistan. Then President Trump promised to bring all our troops home, yet didn’t.

Now President Joe Biden is removing of all our troops from Afghanistan. Criticism of Biden abounds, yet he’s the only president in the last 20 years who’s had the backbone to end this war, one we never had any business even starting.

Mary McBee, Tama

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waterloo billboards are racist
Letters

Waterloo billboards are racist

Back the Blue has advertised on two billboards. One is on U.S. Highway 63 south of Franklin Street and the other is on Franklin across from Ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News