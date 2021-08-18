US had no business being in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, located smack-dab between the East and West, has been repeatedly attacked from all sides throughout history, always without success. In recent times the English tried to invade and control this country. Then Russia invaded and pursued a long war that also did not succeed.

After the 9/11 attack in 2001, President Bush quickly responded by declaring war on Afghanistan ... never mind that none of the 9/11 attackers were from there; 15 from Saudi Arabia, two from Arab Emirates, one from Lebanon, and one from Egypt. And, on the false report that Iraq had "weapons of mass destruction" (none ever found) Bush also sent our troops into Iraq to fight for years.

Eventually, President Obama was able to locate and kill Osama Bin Laden, then found living with his family in Pakistan, not Afghanistan. In 2014, President Obama ended "major" combat operations in Afghanistan. Then President Trump promised to bring all our troops home, yet didn’t.

Now President Joe Biden is removing of all our troops from Afghanistan. Criticism of Biden abounds, yet he’s the only president in the last 20 years who’s had the backbone to end this war, one we never had any business even starting.

Mary McBee, Tama

