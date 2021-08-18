US failed to learn lessons of Vietnam

When we left Vietnam, a great number of veterans of that war were angered and hurt at what they considered a "betrayal." I was not one of them.

As a history major, and I realized that staying in a situation that was impossible was not patriotic or brave, but foolhardy. The war in Vietnam was unwinnable because the people of the south did not feel any loyalty toward a hierarchy that was openly corrupt and unconcerned about their well being.

Afghanistan is not the same as Vietnam, it is profoundly worse. Corruption and tribalism are the only entities that excite any loyalty. In short, Afghanistan is not actually a country at all, which is why a well-armed military of 360,000, with a functioning air force fell to a barefoot militia in less than a week, a carbon copy of what happened in Vietnam.

To stay because "we have given so much blood and treasure" is not patriotism, but an emotional temper tantrum, because this war was as big a mistake as Vietnam.

George Bush started this war, and Joe Biden stopped the bleeding and is willing to shoulder the blame that will be heaped upon him. So be it.

Ronald Orf, Tripoli

