Political parties are not mentioned in the Constitution. The preamble to the Constitution states plainly "we the people of the United States." On Jan. 6, 2021, a group of secession-inspired thugs tried to take the Constitution away from the people and failed.

Will these people try again? Yes of course, and we the people must see that they fail, again, again, and again.

Our Constitution remains as relevant today as it was more than 246 years ago.

Bob Black, Waterloo

