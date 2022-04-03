US, China are the only remaining world powers

Why did President Xi Jingping and President Joe Biden need a March 18 two-hour call?

Using media reports and extrapolation I have surmised: They created at least the following diplomacy and foreign policy regarding Russia and Ukraine.

On March 22 Chinese Ambassador Zhang Hanhui told Chinese businesses to waste no time and “fill the void” in the Russian market. The best business deals are available in Russia now due to sanctions including the purchase of the oligarchs' assets including planes and billion-dollar yachts.

Due to sanctions Americans are precluded.

Without a doubt China will be the primary source to replenish Russia’s spent weapons used in Ukraine.

The world will rebuild Ukraine because the war has destroyed its resources. Leaving the United States to stand in line with NATO, EU and others to help Ukraine in rebuilding not revitalizing its national, economic, educational and humanitarian infrastructure.

Accept the new era with only two world powers -- China and the USA. Russia with the Ukraine War has proven it isn’t a world power but only a nuclear power.

Let’s be there to assist President Biden doing our part if and when required.

God bless America.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo

