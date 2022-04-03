 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

US and NATO must stop Putin

  • 0
LTE

President Biden stated what world leaders all think. Putin and his regime must go. Putin will not stop with only destroying Ukraine; he will invade other countries and someday lash out at NATO allies. He is actively committing war crimes for the entire world to watch on live televise and social media. If not now, I am not sure when NATO would ever intervene – despite the risks.

It is time. Now. NATO has to mobilize and tell Russia it will cease hostilities immediately, then give Putin a short deadline to withdraw the Russian military from Ukraine, including the disputed eastern regions.

Never again is happening again. Right now.

We all know it. Putin must be stopped. This is the scenario Reagan Republicans feared. Putin has Russia ready to eliminate democracy in Eastern Europe and beyond. It is time to act.

Jeff Dow, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

"The 1619 Project" is a revelation

"The 1619 Project" is a revelation

Do you dislike history? If so, I cannot help you. But, if you want to learn why the United States is the way it is today, there is help. It is…

Putin feared and respected Trump

Putin feared and respected Trump

We’ve got to give credit to the old-school Democrats who are again doing everything possible to keep Joe Biden’s name out of the news by talki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News