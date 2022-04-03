US and NATO must stop Putin

President Biden stated what world leaders all think. Putin and his regime must go. Putin will not stop with only destroying Ukraine; he will invade other countries and someday lash out at NATO allies. He is actively committing war crimes for the entire world to watch on live televise and social media. If not now, I am not sure when NATO would ever intervene – despite the risks.

It is time. Now. NATO has to mobilize and tell Russia it will cease hostilities immediately, then give Putin a short deadline to withdraw the Russian military from Ukraine, including the disputed eastern regions.

Never again is happening again. Right now.

We all know it. Putin must be stopped. This is the scenario Reagan Republicans feared. Putin has Russia ready to eliminate democracy in Eastern Europe and beyond. It is time to act.

Jeff Dow, Waterloo

