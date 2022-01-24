Unlocking Iowa's untapped economic potential

Iowans share the desire to live in communities where our children attend schools that prpare them well– to live, work, and raise their children. The condition of Iowa’s roads and bridges directly impacts Iowans’ quality of life, opportunities, future economic growth, and safety. Iowa infrastructure is a nonpartisan issue.

The Iowa DOT has reported that Iowa leads the nation with the most structurally deficient bridges in America. The new federal infrastructure spending will prioritize repairs for those roads and bridges in farming communities and in underserved neighborhoods in urban communities.

With the economic restructuring underway, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature need to embrace federal and state initiatives that unlock the value of the untapped economic potential of neighborhood central business districts. Investing in infrastructure should not be a partisan issue.

In this 2022 legislative session, elected officials need to be accountable -- engaging in every community they represent, regardless of party. One such opportunity would be Empower Northend in Waterloo.

It is our moment to create a more perfect union: In Iowa, everyone counts, regardless of social demographics. By investing in Iowa, history will report that not only did we answer the call to serve, but we did it well.

Terrance Hollingsworth, Waterloo

