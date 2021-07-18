University foundation donations have specific purpose

This letter gives a complete opposite viewpoint that our three regent universities have billions of dollars in their foundations that can be converted to student scholarships. Our family established a speaker forum and scholarship fund at one of the three state universities. That fund is tightly directed to the cause that we chose to donate to. There is no "King's X," no provision for outside influence. My sister and I continue to donate to that fund in our father's name, with the stipulation that only the interest earned by the account can be distributed. Please, Courier editorial staff, consider what you have published. You would not want someone to come into your own home and tell you and your family how to spend their money. Yet that is what is asked: take dollars that are earmarked and transfer them to another cause that you happen to support. It should also be pointed out the head of the Iowa State Foundation makes only 10% of the amount made by the head football coach and only half of the athletic director, and the responsibility is far greater.