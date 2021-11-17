UNI should preserve historic buildings

I was very surprised and disappointed to read that the University of Northern Iowa administration has made a recommendation to the Board of Regents that two historic buildings on the campus be demolished.

The two historic, 100-plus-year-old brick structures are known as the Honors Cottage and the Alumni House. Demolition is being recommended not because they are structurally deficient, but that they are underutilized and will require, like all buildings, continued financial investment.

These two architectural gems sit along College and 23rd streets and lend a quiet nobility to that area of the campus. They provide a historical touchstone to UNI’s humble beginning that can be easily forgotten on today’s modern, bustling campus.

I understand the financial constraints and challenges of maintaining historical buildings, and it’s not only financial challenges: Keeping old buildings relevant and usable are also pressing issues.

Nonetheless it is important to the history and culture of UNI and the entire Cedar Valley to preserve these two historical houses.

Tearing down these two structures would be an example of “cancel culture” at its worst.

Dick Dewater, Evansdale

