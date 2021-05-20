 Skip to main content
UNI forum on race sows confusion
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On May 14, an information failure occurred with The Courier article headlined "Nook hears concerns from Black community."

"What we really need to do is change the culture. We've got to change the culture from the ground up, and it's going to take time," University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook said.

"We want to hear we're screwing up, and we support Black people -- and you don't," said Robert Welch, executive director of the Tri-County Child & Family Development Council.

Lori Dale, who works at UNI’s Center for Urban Education, said: “My question to you all: As a white man what are you willing to learn to create a safe space? My point is it's not safe enough space for people to speak their truth."

These quotes convey nothing, but I have a remedy. Each of these speakers needs to detail, in a guest column, their complaint, reasoning, and remedy, then we can evaluate the worth of their statements.

Don Miller, Waterloo

