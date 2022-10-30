Unanswered questions about Jan. 6

A few pertinent questions for Madam Pelosi and her partisan ABC-produced "J6 Panel": Why did the sergeant of arms of both the House and Senate, the chief Capitol Building law-enforcement officers, and the U.S. Capitol Police chief resign within days of Jan. 6? Why was the FBI MIA? Why did Capitol Police welcome many rightful protesters? What was so incredibly traumatic about Jan. 6 to compel four officer suicides? No bombs, explosions, fires, horrific scenes, mass-casualities, and just one shot fired. But four officer suicides? Very intriguing.