'Ugly Americans' must respect local laws, customs

In his letter Ron Heth suggests sending Trump to Russia in exchange for “all detainees there.” Excluding political prisoners, Americans imprisoned in Russia and communist China for civil crimes face the same penalties as local citizens. According to “The Conversation,” punishment for illegal drug possession in Russia is severe, i.e. cannabis, can range from a monetary fine to up to 15 years in prison. According to “The Healthy Journal,” Chinese criminal law is applicable to local citizens or foreigners committing crime on Chinese territory. Punishment for theft ranges from surveillance to life imprisonment. The 1958 novel “The Ugly American" makes a mockery of the ignorance and arrogance of the American diplomatic corps in S.E. Asia. Instead of sending Trump to Russia in exchange for all our detainees there, we should no longer expect special treatment “because we are Americans.” Instead our leaders, President Biden, should announce the expectation that all Americans traveling out of country should obey and respect local laws and customs. Then, in time, we may no longer be seen as “Ugly Americans.”