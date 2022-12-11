Tyranny results when lies are believed

As it gets colder, Putin will increase missile strikes on Ukraine electric plants attempting to freeze and starve the Ukrainians into surrender. Remember how "pal-sy" Trump was with Putin? If he was president, do you think he'd be sending aid to Ukraine or to Putin? The cowardly Republicans would approve and support anything Trump would do because of fear he might hurt them politically if they opposed him. If he told his loyal supporters the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, they'd agree with him.

I was Republican way back in time. Then 50-50 for a while. I even voted for Trump in 2016, but after the actions of Trump and his comrades on Jan. 6, 2021, and the 100% support the Republican lawmakers gave to Trump and to that army of attackers, and their old stagnant spiel "Trump won the 2020 election," it pushed me over to the Democrats.

I've had too many Trumpublicans tell me "the election officials and news media are all all communists and liars." They're like the German citizens that believed Hitler was God before and during WWII. Every tyrant in history knew he could gain or stay in power by making the citizens believe lies.

Herman Lenz, Sumner