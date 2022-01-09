Tyranny of the majority in Iowa

Once again we face the tyranny of a Republican majority in Iowa government! The governor's message highlights the only real priorities of this supposed majority -- tax cuts. The COVID outbreak is now in the governor's rear view mirror; she is done with it. Anyone who wants more action is a whiner! Clearly those who remain unemployed must be punished as they are simply lazy louts. I have absolutely no confidence that this Legislature will adequately finance either universities or K-12 education. We don't need no steenking education! What is the most maddening is that this presumed majority stomps down any ideas that would cost a nickel or conflict with their own beliefs. This Legislature rules for the benefit of the Republican Party and their voters and not the benefit of working Iowans in general. All this talk of the steal, we should be talking of the hijack of Iowa government. I cannot understand why working Iowans cling to the idea a Republican majority is good for them when so much evidence disputes that. Crappy roads, failing schools, punitive employment policies, and much more in store! The Luddites still control all of our futures. Why?