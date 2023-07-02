Commenting on his June 8 indictment, Donald Trump remarked: “These charges against me came down the very same day evidence revealed that Joe Biden took a $5 million dollar bribe from Ukraine.” Big Three networks devoted 491 news minutes to Trump’s indictment, 0 minutes to the explosive cascade of bribery allegations facing Biden. More recently, son Hunter -- after a five-year slow-walked investigation, essentially walked for his gun and tax crimes. Not a minute in jail. Joe Biden himself has said: “No one (expletive) with a Biden.” It’s nice to be king.

Biden’s corrupt FBI and Justice Department know their assignment: Destroy Trump through prosecutorial harassment in order to win in 2024. Democrats don’t play by Queensbury Rules. They play to win. Character assassination, the Russia collusion lie, government intimidation efforts against pro-life Catholics -- Machiavelli would be proud. Alternatively, Republicans make Pee-Wee Herman look like Chuck Norris.

Weaponizing government against political opponents is standard fare in Communist countries. Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitzyn warned that America was not immune from a future similar fate. Biden’s cynical, open bastardization of our justice system confirms that prophetic warning. Sham justice is banana republic justice, which is to say, injustice. Your country is dying.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo