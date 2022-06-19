 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

TV networks spew Pelosi's propaganda

LTE

Communist state TV is here. Eight "news networks" spewed the ABC-produced propaganda presentation by Pelosi's select bounty hunters, an overtly partisan mix of seven Trump-fearing, Trump-hating Democrats (three impeachment hoax carryovers), two RINOs, all pretending to be a court of law. If laws were broken, that's DOJ territory. But sadly, justice is elusive as truth in the swamp, too. 

Americans deserve truth, an unfamiliar virtue to said "committee" focused only on political hatred and acute paranoia in a deceitful attempt to prohibit our most apolitical, best policy POTUS in five decades from running again. That's their mission, Pelosi's end-game. Trump would further expose the unprecedented corrupt cronyism in D.C., restore law and order, seal our borders and prioritize American citizens again. And they're terrified.

So, another round of duly deserved acknowledgments to you, media. You installed Biden and this circus administration, and now you (eight media platforms) deceptively suggest a shred of credibility in Pelosi hoax 4.0 -- joining impeachment one, two and Clinton's "Russia collusion" -- via prime-time TV. But, why eight propaganda mules? Control/subliminal, mental-manipulation of prime-time audiences? A ratings game? Paranoia perhaps? 

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

 







