On June 6, the guy FOX News sought to censor by taking him off air returned to the national debate with a vengeance. Tucker Carlson launched a modest 10-minute show, his first on Twitter. He focused on three main issues -- Ukraine, UFO’s and the corruption of the American press. Feel free, and that’s vitally important, to agree or disagree with the often-controversial content of Carlson’s remarks. His show nevertheless garnered upwards of 100 million views within 24-hours of airing. Within its first three hours, his 10-minute internet broadcast had already received four times the views of FOX, MSNBC and CNN combined. There must have been multiple changes of underwear by competing cable media executives that night. That wasn’t a beat-down. That was a mushroom cloud.