LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Tucker Carlson should read the Bible

Tucker Carlson, a bonafide "entertainer," according to Fox News, came to Iowa recently to rally the evangelicals.

Just maybe during his rally the evangelicals enlightened Mr. Carlson on the Ten Commandments, focusing on the one about not bearing false witness against his neighbor.

The Founding Fathers came to America seeking religious freedom, and right now it appears the current Americans are going in the opposite direction. Countries such as Iran, Afghanistan have governments run by religious clerics. Do you really want that America? If not, stop drinking the Kool-Aid, engage the thinking of your brain, and God willing we will survive.

Bob Black, Waterloo

 

