 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Try eating vegan for Lent

  • 0
LTE

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.

However, a meat-free Lent is more than a symbol of devotion to Christ. A meat-free Lent reduces the risk of chronic disease, environmental degradation, and animal abuse. Volumes have been written linking consumption of meat with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and more. In a 2007 United Nations report they noted meat production as the planet’s largest source of pollution and greenhouse gases. And undercover investigations document farm animals being beaten, crowded, deprived, mutilated, and shocked.

Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ’s powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond Lent; it’s the diet mandated in Genesis I:29 and observed in the Garden of Eden.

Today there’s a rich array of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, as well as readily available vegetables, fruits, and grains. Decide to make this change for Lent but commit to keeping meat off your plate all year.

People are also reading…

William Carruthers, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mathis is out of touch with Iowans

Mathis is out of touch with Iowans

It took me a moment to remember that I don’t live in California or New York when I heard that Democratic congressional candidate Liz Mathis re…

Not a fan of Froma Harrop

Not a fan of Froma Harrop

Froma Harrop's column in Friday's (Feb. 11) paper could be summarized/paraphrased in one sentence: "The emperor's new clothes look fabulous!"

County caucuses need improvement

County caucuses need improvement

I can't say that I was happy with this year's Democratic caucus. Oh sure, I want Iowa to keep its first-in-the-nation status, but the mixture …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News