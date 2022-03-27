Trump should follow Tom Brady's example

Hooray! Tom Brady is going to come out of retirement and play football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again this year. Win or lose he is always an exciting quarterback. Now if we could just talk former President Donald Trump into doing the same thing, this country might be respected in the eyes of the world again. Not only is President Biden not respected, but he can’t even be found most of the time, and when he calls the world's leaders some won’t even return his calls. Even his liberal buddies on TV are having doubts about his mental condition, and no one takes Vice President Kamala Harris seriously. This is what is called “a constitutional crises." Biden let a few thousand Taliban fighters kick him out of Afghanistan with the loss of hundreds of lives. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are continuing to build their military and all Joe can think about is spending trillions of dollars on something he calls “ climate change."