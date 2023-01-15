 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump, Republicans not the only problem in politics

  • 0
LTE

This is in response to Ron Heth’s Letter to the Editor on Jan. 8. My suggestion is that maybe you should join President Trump in Russia. What kind of American would want to send anyone to Russia? If you think doing this is OK, why don’t we also send Joe Biden and his son back to the Ukraine where they seemed to be so happy before the invasion? China? If you think that President Trump is the only problem or the Republicans are the problem just remember, none of our politicians' salaries should make them millionaires in a year or two. I feel sorry for you if you truly believe corruption is only in one political party.

Roy Trenkamp, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phil Pirages is CFHS Class of '63

Phil Pirages is CFHS Class of '63

The Cedar Falls High School Class of 1963 is claiming Phil Pirages as one of our own! The wonderful feature article about Phil in yesterday’s …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News