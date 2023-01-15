Trump, Republicans not the only problem in politics

This is in response to Ron Heth’s Letter to the Editor on Jan. 8. My suggestion is that maybe you should join President Trump in Russia. What kind of American would want to send anyone to Russia? If you think doing this is OK, why don’t we also send Joe Biden and his son back to the Ukraine where they seemed to be so happy before the invasion? China? If you think that President Trump is the only problem or the Republicans are the problem just remember, none of our politicians' salaries should make them millionaires in a year or two. I feel sorry for you if you truly believe corruption is only in one political party.