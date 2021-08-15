Trump perpetuates his narcissistic nightmare

Steve Roberts wrote in his Sunday column (Aug. 8) that Donald Trump could have led the effort to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine, since his administration’s efforts led to the rapid development of effective vaccines. However, he cares about no one but himself and has spent the eight months since the election claiming the election was stolen and trying to overturn the results.

First, Trump tried to get the Justice Department to send letters to Republican-controlled legislatures in states Biden won by small margins, telling them that they should call special sessions to appoint their own Electoral College electors. When Justice refused, he decided to foment an insurrection Jan. 6, the day Congress was to certify the Electoral College results. The former president, apparently, thought that he and his insurrectionists could terrorize Congress into overturning the election.

Democratic elections are held hundreds of times every year. One candidate always loses. It is not because of fraud, it is because one candidate got more votes. When are we ever going to be rescued from this narcissistic nightmare?

Jane Teaford, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0