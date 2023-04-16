I see the misinformation contingent is still at it.

The first letter is horrific. One could substitute any number of medical conditions in place of gender medicine with the same misplaced nonsense. They are only after your money for heart disease, transplants, several diabetes problems, not to mention a myriad of cancers and more.

The second? I remember two and a half years ago when world leaders (who used to be our allies) were laughing at a failed businessman, when they weren’t shaking their heads as he coddled brutal dictators; a man obsessed with a wall that could never work, not even the few paltry miles he managed to waste money on. By the way, 15 of the 25 most violent cities in America and eight of the 10 states with the most break-ins are in so-called Red States.

Finally, Donald Trump did not win the popular vote in either election and, in some of the states that he won, nearly a third of the voters said they did not vote for him, but against his opponent. Joe asleep would be better than Trump at his best.

Rick Johnson, Waverly