Trump's statements about "voter fraud, stolen election" and "fight like hell" have done more damage to America than anything since the Civil War. They've turned friend against friend, relative against relative, neighbor against neighbor. People want to believed "lies" if such lies are for something they are in favor of. They dont want to admit their Fuhrer lost the 2020 election. That violent attack on the nation's Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, threats to Democratic lawmakers and election officials, attempted abductions, have all came from the Trump worshipers. Hitler knew how to incite his followers to do violence, and he had faithful followers long after he was dead. I never heard of any Democrats going crazy after on of their's lost an election. Also, Steve Corbin's editorial in the March 29 Courier tells of too many Republican Trump lawmakers that support Putin's war on Ukraine. If Trump was president now, do you think he'd be sending aid and weapons to Ukraine or to Putin? Most Republican lawmakers would just blindly go along with Trump for whatever he does. America is in worse shape than I thought. To be "pro-Putin" is to be "anti-American."