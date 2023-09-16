I’m writing urging a formal review of whether Donald Trump is barred from the ballot in this state by way of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That amendment disqualifies from the ballot any person who “shall have engaged” in an “insurrection.” For such a disqualification, there is no requirement that Trump or any person be first convicted of any crime — as the Congressional Research Service notes.

In addition, last year after a trial in New Mexico, a judge ruled that Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” within the meaning of the 14th Amendment and that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office and disqualified from the ballot for engaging in that attack. Donald Trump’s actions -- as detailed in the final report of the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack” — far exceed the actions of Griffin in terms of “engaging” in the Jan 6 insurrection. While that New Mexico ruling is not binding in this state, it is persuasive in its reasoning.