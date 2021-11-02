 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Trump, Fox, are sowing division, not Doonesbury

In response to “No Doonesbury Fan,” I am not necessarily a fan either but find it ludicrous and hypocritical you would cite a comic strip for spewing hate and divisiveness when that approach was 90% of the content of Trump’s campaign.

It is continuing to be the approach by Trump supporters on Fox News, namely Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. Trump’s mocking of Gold Star parents, a physically disabled reporter and a war hero (John McCain) was about as low as I thought we could go.

However Trump supporters have proven me wrong by backing “the lie” endangering our democracy as never before.

Mary Baker, Cedar Falls

