Trump deserves to be brought to justice

LTE

The U.S. will become just like the countries those migrants are coming from. We'll have crime, drugs, gangs, corruption in government, every kind of pollution you can imagine, runaway population increase (their religion teaches them to have as many kids as possible, and Trump and the Republicans wouldn't allow for us to send birth control into those places because that would be against their religion.

Any common citizen would be put in prison and never see the light of day for doing the outrageous things that Trump has done. If Trump doesn't get the same justice, then the statement "equal justice under law" should be removed from every place it's on, because it would be a lie. Many or most of the Trumpublicans would excuse him if that angry mob of terrorists had murdered all the Democrats in the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. I think that's what their real intentions were, but it ran out of steam before it did what they wanted it to do. They'd put a book of "Trump" in the Bible if they could.

Herman Lenz, Sumner 

