Trump, allies endangering democracy

How much danger is U.S. democracy in because of Trump’s lies and Trumpublican collaboration? Here are some examples:
- Arizona. Trumpublican legislators passed a law stripping authority over election lawsuits from secretary of state and consider a bill allowing them to revoke election certification “by majority vote at any time before the presidential inauguration.”
- Georgia. Trumpublican legislators weakened secretary of state’s powers and passed a law that gives a commission they control the power to remove local election officials. A Trump-backed candidate is running to replace secretary of state.
- Michigan. A Trump-endorsed candidate who’s repeated the stolen-election lie is running for secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. (Trumpublican candidates are running on similar messages in Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and elsewhere.)
- Pennsylvania. Trumpublicans are trying to amend the state’s constitution, and it’s one of the states where Trump allies who participated in Jan. 6 Congressional attack have won offices to control local elections.
- Wisconsin. Senator Ron Johnson is urging Trumpublican-controlled legislature to take full control of elections, remove governor from the process and weaken bipartisan state elections commission.
Trump and Trumpublican allies are making sure he's not defeated again.
Roger White, Cedar Falls