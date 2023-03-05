Herman Lenz letter from last Sunday is as off center and unfair as possible. The new law does not protect any one from damages and responsibility for causing accidents. If one actually looks at the NHTSA study he references they will find that more than 72% of truck accidents are caused by the actions or behavior of the other vehicle driver. That does not mean that one should die because they are driving irresponsibly, but it does mean we should not lay the blame where it doesn't belong. Instead of trying to make trucks the ogres of the road, why don't we actually hold parties responsible for the things they do and make them pay that amount that reflects the real damages. The current law will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal and is long overdue.