Tributes, like respect, must be earned

"Columbo" detective Peter Falk always asked "just a few more questions (pronoun)," always in search of facts and truth.

Have you ever seen a group of D.C. legislators gather in our U.S. Capitol Rotunda, kneeling, for a fallen policeman, physician, U.S. war veteran, governor, mayor or perhaps a life-saving scientist? Perhaps a neighborhood volunteer, Salvation Army bell-ringer or nursing home director? Such honorary tributes are important, but only the authentic ones deserved, earned by and reserved for, exceptional Americans.

Perhaps you've witnessed the tradition of a precisely folded U.S. flag bestowed upon a soldier's widow and family, deservedly so? Such solemn tributes are akin to respect -- they must be earned. Ironically, and with utter astonishment, we've seen such tributes politically showered upon a career criminal and habitual drug abuser, and a made-for-TV spectacle (three predictable cable networks) three-week spin-cast -- of the persecution of a cop -- all for a George Floyd?

To America's destructive mix of absentee parenting, mediocre educating, pandering and inciteful politicians and their colluding and slanderous media, congratulations. You're destroying all sense of American heroes, cultures, traditions and values. Mr. Floyd is simply another pawned martyr of the left.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

