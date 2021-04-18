 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tributes, like respect, must be earned
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Tributes, like respect, must be earned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

"Columbo" detective Peter Falk always asked "just a few more questions (pronoun)," always in search of facts and truth.

Have you ever seen a group of D.C. legislators gather in our U.S. Capitol Rotunda, kneeling, for a fallen policeman, physician, U.S. war veteran, governor, mayor or perhaps a life-saving scientist? Perhaps a neighborhood volunteer, Salvation Army bell-ringer or nursing home director? Such honorary tributes are important, but only the authentic ones deserved, earned by and reserved for, exceptional Americans.

Perhaps you've witnessed the tradition of a precisely folded U.S. flag bestowed upon a soldier's widow and family, deservedly so? Such solemn tributes are akin to respect -- they must be earned. Ironically, and with utter astonishment, we've seen such tributes politically showered upon a career criminal and habitual drug abuser, and a made-for-TV spectacle (three predictable cable networks) three-week spin-cast -- of the persecution of a cop -- all for a George Floyd?

To America's destructive mix of absentee parenting, mediocre educating, pandering and inciteful politicians and their colluding and slanderous media, congratulations. You're destroying all sense of American heroes, cultures, traditions and values. Mr. Floyd is simply another pawned martyr of the left.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats' policies are insane
Letters

Democrats' policies are insane

  • Updated

The Democrats in Congress knew that to impeach Donald Trump was unconstitutional and not to have the Supreme Court justice there presiding was…

Burden of Alzheimer's is growing
Letters

Burden of Alzheimer's is growing

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s across the nation c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News