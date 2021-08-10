Treat flight attendants with respect

I spoke with a flight attendant who told me he has never, in his 18-year career, been treated as horribly by passengers as he's being treated now. He's literally putting himself and his family at risk every time he steps on a plane. He's the reason passengers are able to travel right now. Everyone who gets on a plane has already agreed to wear a mask, so it shouldn't come as a surprise when you're asked to wear a mask. He doesn't enforce the rule because of his personal beliefs. He enforces it because it's his job and he has no choice.We have an airport in Waterloo. Let's make it our mission to make our flight attendants feel like the luckiest flight attendants in the country. Individually wrapped chocolates and candies can easily and safely be shared among the crew. Smiles, thank-yous, and basic human empathy go a long way.