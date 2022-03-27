Transgender sports ban hurts Iowa's image

Gov. Reynolds signed House File 2416 into law recently, banning transgender women from playing sports. I asked how many transgender women are taking part in sports here in Iowa. Five.

I watched testimony pleading for this bill to be passed, because if it weren’t, women’s progress in sports would be undone. Women’s sports are in fine shape if 56,347 girls played in sports during 2018/2019 — and five transgender girls, struggling with gender dysphoria and social acceptance, will not present a problem.

Unfortunately, bills like HF 2467 create the perception that Iowa is an intolerant state that likes to hate, and that’s bad for business. Over 150 companies opposed this legislation.

The legislation also creates problems for the Iowa High School Athletic Association, obliged to comply with Iowa Code Section 215.9, which forbids discrimination based on sex.

The ban on transgender athletes addresses a problem that doesn’t exist, creates problems and is contrary to Christian values. If only every legislator would heed the words of Jesus: "Love your neighbor as yourself." (Matthew 22:39) Transgender athletes are God’s children and our neighbors. Let’s not add to their burdens with discriminatory legislation. The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties opposes discrimination against transgender athletes.

Cherie Dargan, Cedar Falls, president LWVBHB

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0