Like other left-leaning columnists, Tom Davis, retired University of Northern Iowa health/education professor, employed glittering generalities — "Transgender youths get Iowa hate” — and intellectual wanderlust. Intellectual wanderlust starts with comparing his image as satanic/messianic; Dr. Fauci; Sarah Sanders as normal/crazy; Iowa Republicans as satan-inspired; maintaining transgenders wouldn’t intentionally change sexes so he/she could win; professional medical and health associations support medical care for transgenders. You get it.