Like other left-leaning columnists, Tom Davis, retired University of Northern Iowa health/education professor, employed glittering generalities — "Transgender youths get Iowa hate” — and intellectual wanderlust. Intellectual wanderlust starts with comparing his image as satanic/messianic; Dr. Fauci; Sarah Sanders as normal/crazy; Iowa Republicans as satan-inspired; maintaining transgenders wouldn’t intentionally change sexes so he/she could win; professional medical and health associations support medical care for transgenders. You get it.
Actually, “professional associations” really provide “affirming care” falsely — not for trans kindness, but for malicious greed.
Mary Harrington’s August 24, 2022 column, “Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s transgender insanity reveals how unhinged elites make money off our kids,” says:
- “Socially-transitioned” children are far more likely to experience future medical interventions.
- Gender-transition surgery costs upwards of $100,000.
- 2021: U.S. gender-surgery market valued at $1.9 billion — 10% annual growth expected.
- Life-long needed hormone therapy currently costs around $1,500 annually. Performing surgery on younger kids means more hormone sales.
- Gender-performing clinics opening in 2007 today number 50+ nationwide.
- Pediatric transition delivers poor or no mental-health improvements.
- The cancer drug used off-label to halt puberty has been shown to cause shocking side effects — stunted growth, cognitive impairment, brittle bones, even blindness.
Search: Chole Cole/Kaiser Permanente.
Tom, follow the money.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls