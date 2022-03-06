 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Trans rights are human rights

Trans rights are human rights. I am not trans, but my friends are, people in my community are, and some of the children in schools that I've worked with are; and they have rights.

Rep. Jeff Shipley along with his GOP colleagues are denying the rights of trans girls by banning them from playing on any girls' sports teams in school sports. They're not targeting trans boys, they're not targeting folks who have naturally higher testosterone levels, they're targeting young trans girls claiming that they will take away opportunities for the cisgender girls who play alongside them. Trans girls ARE girls.

This is plain wrong. According to the US Department of Educations Office of Civil Rights, schools are in violation of Title IX if they exclude students from school activities on the basis of race, disability, sex, and LGBTQ+ folks-- of which trans girls/boys fall under.

With the sweep of anti-trans legislation happening around the country, make no mistake: This is the right-wing agenda at work against our children. Legislation like HF 2416, which the governor signed into law on Thursday, is exclusionary. I urge Iowans to support our trans students.

Sam Blatt, Waterloo

 

