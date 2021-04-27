 Skip to main content
Today's immigrants don't refuse to assimilate
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Today's immigrants don't refuse to assimilate

Recent letters to editors suggest that today's immigrants are no different than those of past centuries.

My grandparents left Germany for the United States during the early 1900s. They recognized the necessity of learning English as well as integrating into the established culture of their adopted home. They had no one waiting to help them settle, and they didn't ask for assistance from any religious or government entity.

Many of the people swarming U.S. borders today are uninterested in learning English. Rather than adapt to established customs, they prefer to create mini-replicas of the countries they abandoned.

Many of these foreigners obtain access to free housing, medical care, food and money, benefits which needy U.S. citizens cannot obtain.

Included in some of the aforementioned letters are vitriolic attacks on Gov. Kim Reynolds for her alleged lack of compassion because she refuses to allow undocumented children enter Iowa. These critics conveniently fail to recognize the abject disregard of these children's parents by sending their offspring to a foreign country without adult supervision. Those parents are guilty of criminal neglect.

The U.S. isn't the world's savior; it isn't obligated to rescue anyone, especially the swarming hordes illegally within her borders.

Marcia Bauer, Waterloo

