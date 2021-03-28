 Skip to main content
To God, all lives matter
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

To God, all lives matter

LTE

First it was “Black Lives Matter.” Now it is “Asian Lives Matter.”

Why doesn’t everyone wake up?

The good Lord created us all. All with the same color of blood that flows through our veins.

Doesn’t that tell you something?

All lives matter.

Pam Berumez, Waterloo

 

