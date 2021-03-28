To God, all lives matter
Here they come! For your money in taxes, new federal gas tax, changing the taxes on business and small business. Taxes on anyone making $200,0…
Names please
Most utility providers were forced to purchase natural gas at much higher prices recently because equipment froze in the South during the pola…
I'm a farmer just north of Waterloo raising soybeans, corn and livestock. I support the Iowa Biofuels Standard and any opportunity to increase…
Voting is a right, not a privilege. The League of Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties supports free, fair and accessible elections, and no pe…
They did a great job again! The Bremer County Public Health Department staff, with the help of a few volunteers, put 115 "shots in arms" in le…
As a concerned Waterloo native and retired Waterloo physician, I am writing to strongly urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination. I am gr…
Congresswomen Ashley Hinson has introduced her first two bills in the House of Representatives. Do the bills address the infrastructure needs …
My maiden name is Griffin and the griffin is our family crest. It heralds all the positive attributes that any organization would be proud to …
I was wondering who I can report a property for sale, that there is proof of being on a toxic dump?